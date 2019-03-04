Trump suggests Cohen hearing contributed to failure of North Korea summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Democrats’ decision to interview his longtime fixer, lawyer Michael Cohen, on the same day as a meeting with Kim Jong Un may have led to the North Korea summit ending with no deal.
