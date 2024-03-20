Former President Trump suggested Tuesday that he would support a ban on abortions at around 15 weeks of pregnancy, touting the time period as a uniting factor for the nation.

“We’re going to come up with a time — and maybe we could bring the country together on that issue,” Trump said while calling into the “Sid & Friends in the Morning” radio show on WABC.

“The number of weeks now, people are agreeing on 15. And I’m thinking in terms of that.

