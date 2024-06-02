Supporters of former President Trump across the country flipped the American flag upside down after a New York jury’s guilty verdict as a sign of protest to the perceived weaponization of the U.S. legal system.

At least one person was seen waving an upside down U.S. flag outside Trump Tower on Thursday, where Trump returned from the Manhattan courthouse after a jury handed down guilty verdicts on all 34 felony counts in the trial where the former president was accused of falsifyi

[Read Full story at source]