Supporters of Donald Trump came out in droves Saturday to hear the former president speak at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, as the GOP front-runner faces ongoing trials in New York, D.C., Georgia, and Florida.

The rally was expected to draw more than 40,000 supporters. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., who spoke ahead of Trump, dubbed it the largest political rally in the state of New Jersey.

Many attendees who spoke to Fox News said they believe Trump could flip the Gard

[Read Full story at source]