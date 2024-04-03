Former President Trump is cheering on efforts in Nebraska to change the state electoral system to “winner-take-all.”
Nebraska is one of only two states in the U.S. that do not use the winner-take-all system, the other being Maine. The two states assign votes in the Electoral College based on district, sometimes leading to Democrats snagging an extra delegate from the mostly red state.
Gov. Jim Pillen came out in support of a bill introduced by a state senator seekin
