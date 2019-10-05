Trump suspends entry of immigrants who cannot pay for healthcare

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation suspending entry of immigrants who cannot pay for their healthcare costs and will not be covered by health insurance within 30 days of entering the United States.
