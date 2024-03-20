Former President Donald Trump swept Republican presidential primaries in five states on Tuesday.

The Associated Press projected that the former president would score victories in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio.

Trump campaigned in Ohio on Saturday, on behalf of businessman Bernie Moreno, the candidate the former president endorsed in the Buckeye State’s competitive GOP Senate primary.

The victories for Trump come a week after he clinched the 2024 Republ

[Read Full story at source]