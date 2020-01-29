New Jersey supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday welcomed his first campaign rally in the state the same way they celebrate heroes from the New York Jets football team to native son Bruce Springsteen – with a tailgate party.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China virus turns Macau into gambling ghost town - January 28, 2020
- China virus toll passes 130; Japan evacuates citizens - January 28, 2020
- Trump tailgate: New Jersey Republicans pack president’s 2020 rally - January 28, 2020