HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA – Former President Donald Trump railed against the “two-tiered system of justice” during his address at the NRA’s Great American Outdoor Show in Pennsylvania, citing Special Counsel Richard Hur deciding against criminally charging President Biden.

“We have a sick and corrupt, two-tiered system of justice in our country,” Trump said from a packed arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Friday evening. “Do I know b

[Read Full story at source]