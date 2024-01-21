Fox News’ Bret Baier caught up with former President Donald Trump in Bedford, New Hampshire on Saturday to discuss the 2024 presidential race ahead of Tuesday’s highly anticipated primary in the state.
The 2024 frontrunner discussed beating GOP rivals Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who came in second, and former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who came in third in the Iowa primary.
Trump hit back at Haley after she questioned the former commander-in-chief’s me
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump ‘very honored’ by DeSantis endorsement after Florida governor suspends presidential run - January 21, 2024
- Conservatives celebrate DeSantis dropping out and endorsing Trump: ‘Uniting the GOP’ - January 21, 2024
- Trump talks 2024 with Bret Baier, says Biden is ‘very dangerous’ and ‘can’t put two sentences together’ - January 21, 2024