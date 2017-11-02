Trump taps Fed centrist Powell to lead U.S. central bank

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped Fed Governor Jerome Powell to become head of the U.S. central bank, breaking with precedent by denying Janet Yellen a second term but signaling a continuation of her cautious monetary policies.
