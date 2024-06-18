As he fights for his political life, House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Bob Good of Virginia is facing off against a primary challenger supported by the most powerful politician in the Republican Party – former President Trump.

And the contentious intra-party battle in Virginia’s reliably red 5th Congressional District, in the southern part of the Commonwealth, is pitting conservatives versus conservatives and Trump against some of his biggest allies in the House of Representa

[Read Full story at source]