WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s plan for overhauling the U.S. tax system faced growing opposition from interest groups on Sunday, as Republicans prepare to unveil sweeping legislation that could eliminate some of the most popular tax breaks to help pay for lower taxes.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump tax overhaul under intensifying fire as Congress readies bill - October 29, 2017
- Philippines’ Duterte says to deal with Trump in ‘most righteous way’ - October 29, 2017
- Republican senator wants Democrats to testify on Trump dossier - October 29, 2017