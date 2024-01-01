Former President Trump’s campaign team released a new nickname for fellow Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley on Friday, calling her “Nikki New Taxes.” In the missive entitled “KISS OF DEATH: Nikki New Taxes”, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung blasted the former South Carolina governor for allegedly having a “troublesome record.” “The truth is finally coming out about Nikki Haley’s troublesome record showing her total disdain for the working-class and a willingness to sellout to lobbyist parasites,” the letter read. “She pushed for a WHOPPING 60% increase in the state gas tax in South Carolina after promising voters she would never do so.” “She also voted for an unconscionable 20% increase in the state sales tax, making her the enemy of the working-class and an ally of lobbyist cronies taking advantage of impressionable politicians looking for their approval,” Cheung added. MAINE GOP STATE LAWMAKER MOVES TO IMPEACH STATE SECRETARY OVER TRUMP BALLOT REMOVAL Haley and Trump have often been at odds on the campaign trail, despite Haley serving as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under his watch. During a sit-down interview on ABC’s “This Week” earlier in December, Haley criticized American media for being “obsessed” with Trump. “The thing is, normal people aren’t obsessed with Trump like you guys are,” Haley said to ABC News’ Jonathan Karl. “The normal people care about the fact that they can’t afford things. They feel like their freedoms are being taken away. They think government is too big. I know you all want to talk about every single word he says and every single tweet he does.” COLORADO TO INCLUDE TRUMP ON 2024 BALLOT AS STATE GOP APPEALS TO SUPREME COURT Haley added that she and the former president have their disagreements, but said that she had “a good working relationship” with him. “Anti-Trumpers want me to hate him, pro-Trumpers want me to love him, but this is where I stand. There are things I agree with the president on…I don’t agree with the fact that, yes, we had a good economy while he was there, but he put us $8 trillion in debt that our kids are never going to forgive us for,” she explained. “I don’t agree with how he handles national security,” Haley added. “He focused on trade with China, but he did nothing about the fentanyl flow. He did nothing about the fact that fentanyl has killed so many of our Americans.” Fox News Digital reached out to Haley’s campaign team for a response, but has not heard back. Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

