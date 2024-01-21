Former President Trump joked about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “short circuit[ing]” during a tense interview on “Your World” Friday.
“Ron DeSanctimonious short circuits when confronted with the fact he didn’t win a single county in Iowa,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The former president posted an interview that Fox News host Neil Cavuto conducted with DeSantis.
TIM SCOTT ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP AHEAD OF NEW HAMPSHIRE’S PR
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump teases DeSantis over Fox interview about Iowa results: ‘Short circuits’ - January 20, 2024
- New Hampshire protester removed from Trump rally after rushing stage - January 20, 2024
- DeSantis cancels NBC, CNN appearances Sunday over scheduling issue ahead of New Hampshire primary - January 20, 2024