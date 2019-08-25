Trump tells Brexit Britain: We’ll have a major trade deal

Brexit Britain will have a major trade deal with the United States, U.S. President Donald Trump told Boris Johnson on Sunday, adding that the new British prime minister was the right man to take his country out of the European Union.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong police arrest 29 after clashes as protesters regroup in the rain - August 25, 2019
- Gambling hub Macau chooses Beijing-backed man as leader - August 25, 2019
- Trump paints picture of unity at prickly G7 summit - August 25, 2019