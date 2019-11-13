Trump tells Erdogan purchase of Russia defense system is ‘very serious challenge’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that his country’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system was a “very serious challenge” for the United States but that he hoped the NATO allies would be able to resolve that dispute.
