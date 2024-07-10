Former President Donald Trump published a screed on Tuesday warning Republican lawmakers that they have no choice but to pass the SAVE Act, warning “our whole voting system is under siege.”

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act would amend the National Voter Registration Act, requiring states to obtain proof of citizenship from voters for federal elections, and purging non-citizens from voter rolls.

“Republicans must pass the Save Act, or go hom

[Read Full story at source]