Former President Donald Trump is urging Israeli authorities to “finish up” their offensive into the Gaza region, saying that the world is turning against their campaign.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president in 2024, sat down for an interview with Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom about the ongoing military invasion — and warned that the world was growing tired of the conflict.

“You have to finish up your war. You have to finish it up. You’ve got

[Read Full story at source]