Former President Trump reportedly told a private gathering of New York donors earlier this month that he will stop the “radical revolution” happening at American college campuses if elected president again.
The presumptive Republican nominee also vowed that he would throw foreign students protesting against Israel “out of the country,” The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing donors who spoke on condition of anonymity. The gathering happened on May 14 an
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump tells NY donors he’ll stop college ‘radical revolution,’ send anti-Israel agitators ‘out of the country’ - May 28, 2024
- Senator blasts federal parks officials for reportedly barring American flags in beloved national park - May 28, 2024
- Texas Republican primary runoffs feature political revenge, Trump as key factors - May 28, 2024