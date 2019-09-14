Trump tells Saudi leader U.S. ready to help protect Saudi security: SPA

U.S. President Donald Trump told Saudi Arabia’s crown prince that Washington was ready to cooperate with the kingdom to protect its security, following drone attacks on Saudi oil plants on Saturday, state news agency SPA reported.
