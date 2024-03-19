Former President Trump told the Supreme Court in his initial brief that he should be immune from criminal charges, arguing that a denial would “incapacitate every future president with de facto blackmail and extortion while in office,” and would create “post-office trauma at the hands of political opponents.”
Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, and his legal team filed the 67-page brief to the high court on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court will h
