Trump threat of more China tariffs could hit consumer goods before Christmas

U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to jack up U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods if the world’s two largest economies fail to reach a trade deal could raise the price of cellphones, laptops, and toys less than two weeks before Christmas.
