President Biden returns to the campaign trail on Tuesday with a visit to his childhood hometown of Scranton to begin three consecutive days of campaigning in Pennsylvania. While the Democratic incumbent is holding events in the battleground state, his 2024 opponent, Donald Trump, is forced to spend the day in a New York City courtroom for the first ever criminal trial of a former president.
Biden plans to use Scranton, a working class city of roughly 75,000 people, as the backdrop to p
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump threatened with jail if he misses hush money trial as Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania - April 17, 2024
- GOP senator eyes legislation to defund ‘propagandist’ NPR after suspension of whistleblower - April 17, 2024
- Jewish students slam elite colleges for letting antisemitism run rampant: ‘Moral corruption’ - April 17, 2024