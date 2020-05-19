U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to permanently halt funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) if it did not commit to improvements within 30 days, and to reconsider the membership of the United States in the body.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- White House panel: Build new tech infrastructure for future jobs - May 19, 2020
- Trump threatens permanent freeze of WHO funding, to weigh U.S. membership - May 19, 2020
- Trump threatens permanent freeze of WHO funding - May 18, 2020