U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to either force the U.S. Congress to formally adjourn, or return to the Capitol despite the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was frustrated lawmakers were not in Washington to confirm his nominees for federal judgeships and other government positions.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Americans face ‘new normal’ of life with face masks - April 15, 2020
- Trump threatens to adjourn U.S. Congress - April 15, 2020
- Trump to announce ‘guidelines’ on reopening U.S. economy Thursday - April 15, 2020