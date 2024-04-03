Former President Trump on Tuesday endorsed businessman and entrepreneur Eric Hovde — the Republican candidate who Trump says is the most capable of unseating Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., in the state’s U.S. Senate election later this year.
The comments from Trump, the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee for 2024, came during a visit by the former president to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for a campaign rally.
Describing Hovde as a “man who’s doing really good”
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP Senate hopeful rakes in $2.2 million to take on Dem incumbent in swing-state Nevada - April 3, 2024
- A new election law battle is brewing in Georgia, this time over voter challenges - April 3, 2024
- Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to clarify district boundaries for potential recall election - April 3, 2024