U.S. President Donald Trump plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling requiring his accounting firm to turn over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors, setting the stage for a possible decision before the 2020 election.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump to ask U.S. Supreme Court to review tax returns decision - November 8, 2019
- Spy, law enforcement agencies step up U.S. election security measures - November 8, 2019
- Southwest and American pull 737 MAX until early March, nearly a year after grounding - November 8, 2019