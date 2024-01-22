EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump will be joined on stage in New Hampshire Monday night by former opponents, now endorsers Sen. Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy and Gov. Doug Burgum in a “show of force” that the Republican Party is “united and ready to take on Joe Biden,” Fox News Digital has learned.
Trump is set to hold a rally at 9:00 p.m. in Laconia, New Hampshire, Monday night — just hours before the state’s first-in-the-nation primary. Trump is
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP committee vows to reclaim majorities in key battleground states: ‘Strategically refined our operations’ - January 22, 2024
- The Speaker’s Lobby: Make Way for Ducklings - January 22, 2024
- Trump to be joined by Scott, Ramaswamy, Burgum in New Hampshire rally as a ‘show of force’ the GOP is ‘united’ - January 22, 2024