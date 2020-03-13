U.S. President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus on Friday, opening the door to more federal aid to combat a disease that has infected 138,000 people worldwide and left more than 5,000 dead.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Coronavirus cases in Germany rise by 671 to top 3,000 - March 13, 2020
- Trump to declare emergency as coronavirus chaos spreads - March 13, 2020
- Saudi Arabia detects 24 cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 86: SPA - March 13, 2020