Trump to formally launch 2020 campaign on June 18 in Orlando, Florida

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he will be formally launching his 2020 re-election campaign on June 18 in Florida, beginning what may prove to be a difficult bid for another four years at the White House.
