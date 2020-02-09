U.S. President Donald Trump will request $2 billion in new funding for border wall construction in his 2021 budget, substantially less than he sought last year, according to senior administration officials.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ‘Enemy of mankind’: Coronavirus deaths top SARS as China returns to work - February 9, 2020
- Trump to make lower, $2 billion spending request for border wall: officials - February 9, 2020
- On the campaign trail: Iowa status in question as Democrats target Buttigieg - February 9, 2020