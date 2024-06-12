Longtime Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll be in attendance on Thursday as Senate Republicans meet in the nation’s capital with former President Donald Trump.
It will be the first time Trump and McConnell will see each other in person in nearly four years.
Trump, the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee, is holding behind closed doors meetings Thursday morning with House Republicans and Thursday afternoon with Senate Republicans.
And McConne
