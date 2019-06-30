Trump to meet North Korea’s Kim on DMZ between the two Koreas

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas on Sunday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said, raising hopes for a revival of stalled nuclear talks.
