Former President Trump will be in the nation’s capital on Thursday visiting both House and Senate Republicans, Fox News Digital has learned.
Trump will be at the Capitol Hill Club that morning, a popular members-only haunt for House Republicans, three sources familiar with planning told Fox News Digital.
An invitation sent to senior House GOP aides on Tuesday morning and obtained by Fox News Digital shows that Trump is coming on a joint invitation from House leadership – S
