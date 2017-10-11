WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump will nominate Kirstjen Nielsen, who as top aide to his White House chief of staff has sought to instill order in Trump’s team, to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump to name White House aide to homeland security post - October 11, 2017
- Boy Scouts of America to allow girls to join, earn Eagle Scout rank - October 11, 2017
- Spain gives Catalan leader eight days to drop independence - October 11, 2017