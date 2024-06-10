Former President Trump is set to take part in a virtual interview with New York probation officers Monday, before his sentencing hearing next month, the Trump campaign has confirmed.

The former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree last week. The six-week-long trial stemmed from charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump is expected to be interviewed v

