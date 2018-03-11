WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will propose arming school staff and raising the minimum age to 21 to purchase certain firearms in a school safety proposal that the administration will release on Sunday, a White House spokesman said in broadcast comments.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- It’s not just theater: U.S. officials defend Trump-Kim meeting - March 11, 2018
- Trump to propose arming school staff, raising gun purchase age - March 11, 2018
- Tariffs should be part of U.S. trade policy, Trump foe Warren says - March 11, 2018