Trump to release JFK files, subject to ‘further information’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that subject to receipt of further information, he planned to allow the opening of long-secret files on the November 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy that are scheduled for release next week.
