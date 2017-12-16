Trump to say in security speech that China is competitor: officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump will lay out a new U.S. national security strategy on Monday based on his “America First” policy and will, among other items, make clear that China is a competitor, two senior U.S. officials said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- CSX CEO Harrison dies months into railroad’s turnaround effort - December 16, 2017
- Does Pentagon still have a UFO program? The answer is a bit mysterious - December 16, 2017
- Trump allies say Mueller unlawfully obtained thousands of emails - December 16, 2017