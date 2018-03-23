Trump to sign budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to sign Congress’ newly passed $1.3 trillion spending bill on Friday, a White House official said, ending suspense over a threat he made hours earlier to veto the budget and shut down the federal government.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat - March 23, 2018
- Wall St. struggles to shake off trade war fears, tech gloom - March 23, 2018
- Trump says he has signed $1.3 trillion spending bill into law - March 23, 2018