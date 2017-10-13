Trump to target Iran nuclear deal, Revolutionary Guard in speech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump will outline a tougher U.S. strategy for countering Iran on Friday that will seek to strengthen the enforcement of what he considers a flawed nuclear deal and deny funding for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
