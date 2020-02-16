Trump to test racing skills, mingle with supporters at Daytona 500

President Donald Trump will test his racing skills in the political swing state of Florida on Sunday with a lap in his presidential limousine “the Beast” at the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s most prestigious race.
