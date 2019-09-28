Trump told Russians in 2017 he was not concerned about election meddling: Washington Post

President Donald Trump told two Russian officials in a 2017 meeting that he was not concerned about Moscow’s meddling in the U.S. election, which prompted White House officials to limit access to the remarks, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
