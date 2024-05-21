Former President Trump said his defense team has already “won the case by any standard” in the NY v. Trump trial as he called on presiding Judge Juan Merchan to dismiss this case.
"We have a phenomenal case. We've won the case by any standard, any other judge would have thrown this case, any other judge would have thrown this case out. And I think that Juan Merchan would do himself and the state and the city, a great service by doing what everybody knows should
