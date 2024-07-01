EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump touted the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity as a “big win for our Constitution and for democracy” during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday in Trump v. United States that a former president has substantial immunity from prosecution for official acts committed while in office, but not for unofficial acts. The high court said Trump is immune from crimi
