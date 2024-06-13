Former President Trump will travel to the nation’s capital on Thursday to take part in a series of meetings with Republicans from both the House and Senate, and attend an event with top business executives in America.
The former president’s meetings with congressional Republicans will be “looking ahead at the policies that will save the nation,” a senior Trump campaign official told Fox News Digital.
Such policies, according to the campaign official, incl
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Durbin attempt to force Supreme Court ethics vote blocked amid Alito controversy - June 13, 2024
- EPA sued by consumer, manufacturing, agricultural coalitions over new vehicle emissions standards - June 13, 2024
- Newsom urged to halt progressives’ ‘scheming’ to derail popular anti-crime initiative - June 13, 2024