Defense attorneys on Monday argued that former President Trump “is innocent,” maintaining that he “had nothing to do” with the alleged hush money payments that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg argues he orchestrated.
Opening statements were delivered in the historic and unprecedented criminal trial of the former president on Monday.
Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has been charged by Bragg with 34 counts of falsifying bus
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump trial: Former president ‘innocent,’ says defense as DA charges him with ‘criminal conspiracy’ - April 22, 2024
- Vulnerable Dem who demanded ‘fair’ Trump Senate trial changes tune on Mayorkas impeachment - April 22, 2024
- Chicago City Council approves $70M for migrant care despite voter backlash - April 22, 2024