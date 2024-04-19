The full jury, including alternate jurors, has been selected and sworn in former President Trump’s criminal trial in New York City, setting the stage for opening arguments to begin next week.
Twelve jurors were seated on Thursday at the end of the third day of jury selection.
By mid-day Friday, all alternate jurors had been selected and sworn in.
TRUMP HUSH MONEY TRIAL: MEET THE JURORS WHO WILL HEAR BRAGG'S CASE AGAINST THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE
