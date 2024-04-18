Jury selection in former President Trump’s historic and unprecedented criminal trial stemming from charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg resumed Thursday morning.

The former president arrived in the courtroom in lower Manhattan shortly after 9 a.m.

Bragg has charged Trump, the 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee, with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges are related to alleged hush money payments made to adu

[Read Full story at source]